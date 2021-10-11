Showers possible, with falling temperatures through the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a sunny and nice Sunday, clouds have made a return across Southcentral. A new low that is forming near Kodiak this morning will keep a chance for rain showers in the forecast for Southcentral. While most of the rain will stay confined to coastal regions, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out for points north of the Sterling Highway. The low itself will slowly move off to the east through the day, redirecting all the rain into the panhandle. It’s here where 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible, along with some high winds. A high wind warning has been issued for southern parts of the panhandle, where winds up to 60 mph can be expected. The highest winds will build in towards the evening, as the heaviest rain begins to push through.

While the weather pattern ahead features active weather staying to our south and primarily fixated on Southeast, we’ll see a glancing blow with each passing system. We’ll also see cooler weather make a return to Southcentral, as highs return back into the upper 30s and lower 40s by weeks end. This will bring us a chance at seeing some wintry weather Thursday and Friday as a low passes us to our South. While it’s looking like the better potential exists for higher elevations, low lying areas could still squeeze out some snow, although the snow accumulation itself will be little to none.

The cooling pattern that takes hold this weekend will drive our highs into the 30s by the end of the week, with overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 20s.

Have a wonderful week!

