A sunny Sunday gives way to clouds and another storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunday featured widespread sunshine across Southcentral allowing temperatures to climb to 50 degrees officially at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport for the second time this week (the first being on Thursday). I hope you got outside to enjoy that sunshine and relative warmth today as the active weather pattern of late brings a return to unsettled conditions in the week ahead.

Another strong Bering Sea storm moving onshore across Southwest Alaska will spread clouds across Southcentral overnight with rain and wind increasing along coastal locations on Monday as the storm intensifies over the Gulf of Alaska. One to two inches of rain is forecast along with wind gusts in the 30 mph range from Seward up into Prince William Sound. The Anchorage metro will only get a “glancing blow” from this system with mainly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers Monday afternoon.

Southeast enjoys a quiet start to the day. Clouds quickly thicken and lower with rain arriving during the afternoon. Rain becomes widespread and heavier overnight with gusty winds increasing as well, perhaps as high as 40 mph from Sitka up to Juneau.

