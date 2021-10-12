Alaska reports 4 deaths, close to 2,800 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state on Monday reported more than 2,790 additional COVID-19 infections from over the weekend and four new COVID-19 related deaths, as hospitalizations held relatively steady.

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital also reported a separate death on Monday at its facility — a patient in their 70s.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 2,792 additional COVID-19 cases over the last three days, 40 of which were among nonresidents. According to the state health department, there were 915 cases reported Friday, 1,073 cases reported Saturday and 804 reported Sunday.

The four additional deaths of Alaska residents reported Monday were all recent, the state health department said. They were an Anchorage woman in her 70s, an Anchorage woman in her 60s, an Anchorage man in his 50s and a man in his 70s from the Northwest Arctic Borough. Since the pandemic began in Alaska in March 2020, the state has reported a total of 574 Alaska residents and 22 nonresidents whose deaths have been related to COVID-19.

According to the states coronavirus response hub, 75 Alaska residents died with COVID-19 in August, as did 76 Alaska residents in September.

The state still has the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC data show Alaska has a case rate of 754 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days, while the state with the next-highest rate, Montana, has a case rate of 624 new cases per 100,000 people over the last week.

State data show that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Alaska for the last two weeks has remained level, with 6,085 new cases being reported the week of Sept. 27, and 6,083 cases reported the week of Oct. 4-10. This represents a decrease from late September, when more than 8,800 new COVID-19 cases were reported the week of Sept. 20-26.

Hospitalizations also remained relatively level over the weekend, with 186 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported by the state on Friday and 184 people hospitalized with COVID-19 by Monday, according to the state’s hospital data dashboard. It shows that out of the 184 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 29 people are sick enough that they are on ventilators.

The dashboard also shows that, as of Sunday, there were zero adult ICU beds left open in Anchorage, and 18 still available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that close to 59% of all eligible Alaska residents age 12 and older have gotten fully vaccinated. It also shows that nearly 64% have gotten at least an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough remain to two least vaccinated of Alaska’s major regions, respectively, according to the state health department.

Alaska also continues to experience a high rate of positive COVID-19 test results. State data show Alaska has an average positivity rate of 10.65% over the last seven days. That’s twice the 5% threshold that authorities say indicates widespread transmission.

Of the 2,792 COVID-19 cases reported Monday, 2,752 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 996

Wasilla: 292

Fairbanks: 202

Kenai: 191

Palmer: 130

North Pole: 95

Soldotna: 82

Juneau: 81

Eagle River: 74

Northwest Arctic Borough: 69

Kusilvak Census Area: 53

Kodiak: 47

Bethel Census Area: 34

Chugiak: 27

Nome: 27

Nome Census Area: 25

Homer: 23

Utqiaġvik: 23

Sterling: 21

Dillingham: 16

Ketchikan: 16

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 16

Copper River Census Area: 15

Big Lake: 14

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 14

North Slope Borough: 13

Girdwood: 12

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 12

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 12

Dillingham Census Area: 10

Nikiski: 8

Sutton-Alpine: 8

Valdez: 8

Bethel: 7

Petersburg: 7

Willow: 7

Kotzebue: 6

Sitka: 6

Delta Junction: 5

Haines: 5

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 4

Cordova: 4

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 4

Houston: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 4

Healy: 3

Anchor Point: 2

Chugach Census Area: 2

Douglas: 2

Seward: 2

Tok: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Butte: 1

Chevak: 1

Craig: 1

Denali Borough: 1

Hooper Bay: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Salcha: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Wrangell: 1

The state also reported 40 additional nonresident COVID-19 cases, with more than half of them spread between Anchorage and Wasilla.

