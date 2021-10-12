Advertisement

‘Into the Wild’ bus on display during preservation work

A world-famous bus that has stirred much controversy across Alaska is now visible at the...
A world-famous bus that has stirred much controversy across Alaska is now visible at the University of Alaska Fairbanks while it is being preserved for display at the Museum of the North.(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - FAIRBANKS, Alaska - An abandoned city bus that people sometimes went on deadly pilgrimages to Alaska’s backcountry to visit can now safely be viewed at the University of Alaska Fairbanks while it undergoes preservation work.

The bus became famous in the book “Into the Wild” after Christopher McCandless died there in 1992. The bus located about 25 miles from Healy had been a beacon for people wanting to recreate McCandless’s steps.

After two deaths and 15 rescue missions since 2009, the state removed the bus last year. Fairbanks TV station KTVF reports the bus is now on display while workers preserve it for eventual outdoor display at the Museum of the North in Fairbanks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaskans still waiting for the 2021 Permanent Fund dividend amid widespread confusion
Anchorage’s first ever chief equity officer, Clifford Armstrong III, was appointed by Acting...
Anchorage’s first ever chief equity officer fired, replaced by Bronson administration
A map of the area near Craig and Klawock, Alaska.
Remains of man reported missing in Alaska four years ago found on small, uninhabited island
Spec. Brandon Diaz was found dead in his on-post residence Friday morning.
Army soldier found dead on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
Woman shot and killed Sunday in domestic violence homicide, Anchorage police say

Latest News

Cubania, a celebration of Cuban dance heritage
Celebrating the music and dance of Cuba
Cubania, a celebration of Cuban dance heritage
Salsa Lessons
Hobo Jim performing
Alaska musician Hobo Jim dies just over two weeks after announcing end-stage cancer diagnosis
Cyclocross race at Service High School
Cyclocross course takes riders over pavement, grass and obstacles