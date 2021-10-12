Advertisement

Telling Alaska’s Story: Artist Romney Dodd transforms animal mounts into art

Long-time Alaska artist Romney Dodd paints an African animal mount with vivid designs.
Long-time Alaska artist Romney Dodd paints an African animal mount with vivid designs.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Long-time Alaska artist Romney Dodd’s G Street studio could easily be mistaken for a taxidermist’s office. An entire wall is filled with animal mounts and taxidermized fish. The rest of the studio features animals transformed into art, embellished with colorful swirls and designs. For Dodd, their bodies have become her canvas.

Dodd’s collection of skin-mounted fish was purchased four years ago from a friend who sold the family taxidermy business when her husband died. Other mounts, including a collection of African animals, were purchased at auction when a wildlife museum in Anchor Point went out of business. Still others were left behind after someone died. Dodd said she’s always on the lookout for more.

“When someone passes on who has trophies, no one wants their trophies,” Dodd said. “I’ve been gifted many now that actually have ended up in a dumpster. I call them my rescues and I repurpose them and turn them into art.”

Dodd's hand-painted goat hangs on a wall
Dodd's hand-painted goat hangs on a wall(ktuu)

Dodd’s hand-painted fish are sought out by collectors. Originals range from $2,000 for a small fish to $20,000 for a huge king salmon. Recently, she also started offering aluminum prints of her fish at a much lower price range.

Dodd also has a line of printed fish on aluminum
Dodd also has a line of printed fish on aluminum(ktuu)

But while Dodd, a lifelong Alaskan, wants to keep her work accessible, what she’s doing now may appeal to those with unique tastes. When painting trophy mounts of caribou, antelopes and goats, Dodd said she tries to keep the animal’s spirit alive in her work in a way that honors their lives but also allows them to be appreciated in a new way.

Dodd said Alaskans have been generous in supporting her art, especially as COVID-19 has kept the bulk of tourists away from downtown Anchorage. Dodd’s designs can be ordered on her website. Her studio at 420 G Street is open by appointment.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spec. Brandon Diaz was found dead in his on-post residence Friday morning.
Army soldier found dead on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
Woman shot and killed Sunday in domestic violence homicide, Anchorage police say
Anchorage’s first ever chief equity officer, Clifford Armstrong III, was appointed by Acting...
Anchorage’s first ever chief equity officer fired, replaced by Bronson administration
A map of the area near Craig and Klawock, Alaska.
Remains of man reported missing in Alaska four years ago found on small, uninhabited island
The M6.9 that struck shortly after 1 am, was the strongest aftershock of the M8.2 earthquake in...
Magnitude 6.9 is strongest aftershock of Chignik earthquake

Latest News

Then-candidate Dave Bronson at his campaign headquarters in Anchorage, Alaska.
Alaska campaign finance board upholds $38,500 fine for Mayor Bronson’s campaign
Alaskans still waiting for the 2021 Permanent Fund dividend amid widespread confusion
Temperatures drop with a wintry mix in the forecast
Temperatures drop with a wintry mix in the forecast
Temperatures drop with a wintry mix in the forecast
Temperatures fall with a wintry mix on the way