Temperatures drop with a wintry mix in the forecast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fall is in full swing and our active weather pattern isn’t showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon. There are four storms headed toward Southcentral Alaska over the next seven days, all while temperatures slowly drop.

The storm that is moving across the Gulf of Alaska Monday night brought back clouds and cooler temperatures to Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna region along with rain showers near Seward and across Prince William Sound. Further south, a front extending from this low-pressure area will also bring high winds and heavy rain to Southeast Alaska Monday night and Tuesday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect near Sitka and near Ketchikan for Southeast wind gusts up to 60 mph overnight.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for parts of Southeast Alaska (Melissa Frey)

As this storm moves east, it’ll also deliver snow showers to the Eastern Alaska Range, Upper Tanana Valley, and the Fortymile Country. These areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory for 4 to 8 inches of snow through Tuesday night.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of eastern Alaska. (Melissa Frey)

Anchorage and the Valley will get a break between storms Tuesday, which means dry weather is likely along with afternoon sunshine.

The next storm rolls in from the west Wednesday. For Anchorage, this will mean increasing chances for a wintry mix late Wednesday through early Friday. Temperatures will drop to near 40 during the day, and to near 30 degrees overnight.

Have a great start to your Tuesday and enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.