Advertisement

Temperatures drop with a wintry mix in the forecast

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s Monday weather update
By Melissa Frey
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fall is in full swing and our active weather pattern isn’t showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon. There are four storms headed toward Southcentral Alaska over the next seven days, all while temperatures slowly drop.

The storm that is moving across the Gulf of Alaska Monday night brought back clouds and cooler temperatures to Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna region along with rain showers near Seward and across Prince William Sound. Further south, a front extending from this low-pressure area will also bring high winds and heavy rain to Southeast Alaska Monday night and Tuesday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect near Sitka and near Ketchikan for Southeast wind gusts up to 60 mph overnight.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for parts of Southeast Alaska
A High Wind Warning is in effect for parts of Southeast Alaska(Melissa Frey)

As this storm moves east, it’ll also deliver snow showers to the Eastern Alaska Range, Upper Tanana Valley, and the Fortymile Country. These areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory for 4 to 8 inches of snow through Tuesday night.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of eastern Alaska.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of eastern Alaska.(Melissa Frey)

Anchorage and the Valley will get a break between storms Tuesday, which means dry weather is likely along with afternoon sunshine.

The next storm rolls in from the west Wednesday. For Anchorage, this will mean increasing chances for a wintry mix late Wednesday through early Friday. Temperatures will drop to near 40 during the day, and to near 30 degrees overnight.

Have a great start to your Tuesday and enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spec. Brandon Diaz was found dead in his on-post residence Friday morning.
Army soldier found dead on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
Woman shot and killed Sunday in domestic violence homicide, Anchorage police say
Anchorage’s first ever chief equity officer, Clifford Armstrong III, was appointed by Acting...
Anchorage’s first ever chief equity officer fired, replaced by Bronson administration
A map of the area near Craig and Klawock, Alaska.
Remains of man reported missing in Alaska four years ago found on small, uninhabited island
The M6.9 that struck shortly after 1 am, was the strongest aftershock of the M8.2 earthquake in...
Magnitude 6.9 is strongest aftershock of Chignik earthquake

Latest News

Temperatures drop with a wintry mix in the forecast
Temperatures fall with a wintry mix on the way
Monday, October 11 Morning Weather
Showers possible, with falling temperatures through the week
Monday, October 11 Morning Weather
Monday, October 11 Morning Weather
Sun gives way to clouds to start the week
A sunny Sunday gives way to clouds and another storm