Wintry mix looking possible by Thursday across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re catching a break here in Southcentral, as quieter and drier conditions can be expected for Tuesday. The low that kept overcast skies and rain in the forecast yesterday has shifted to the east, opening the door for some sunshine. We’ll hold onto some clouds through the day, but the sunshine will be a welcoming sign by the afternoon hours.

The dry time will be brief, as an incoming storm from the west will reintroduce rain and clouds back in the forecast for Southcentral. While the main storm motion is to our south moving west to east, we’ll see a glancing blow with each system.

Starting tomorrow, clouds will steadily increase across Southcentral with a chance for some showers into the evening. As the low pulls cooler air into the region, we’ll see a chance for a wintry mix overnight Wednesday into Thursday. While the higher elevations have a better shot at it, some light accumulation is possible across the Anchorage Bowl. It’s very likely that highs Thursday struggle to break out of the 30s, as the low drifts to our south.

We’ll keep the chance for wintry mix into the forecast through Friday morning and then we dry out. The weekend is shaping up to be mostly cloudy, with highs near 40s and overnight lows dipping into the 20s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.