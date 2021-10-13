Alaska reports 16 new deaths, 475 COVID cases on Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 475 additional COVID-19 infections and 16 recent deaths of Alaska residents on Tuesday, as hospitalizations remained relatively level.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 475 new COVID-19 cases, 11 of which were among nonresidents. This comes after several weeks when many of the daily case counts were 800 cases or above. Alaska health experts have said they are cautiously optimistic the state’s current COVID-19 surge is peaking and beginning to wane.

The health department also reported 16 additional COVID-19 deaths of Alaska residents, all of which were recent. They were two Fairbanks men in their 60s, a Fairbanks man in his 40s, an Anchorage man 80 or older, an Anchorage man in his 70s, two Anchorage men in their 60s, and Anchorage woman in her 50s, two Anchorage men in their 50s, an Anchorage man in his 40s, an Anchorage woman in her 30s, an Anchorage man in his 20s, a Kenai man in his 60s, a Kenai man in his 50s and a Cordova woman in her 60s.

Since the pandemic began in Alaska in March 2020, the state has recorded a total of 590 Alaska residents and 22 nonresidents whose deaths have been related to COVID-19.

Alaska’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained relatively stable over the last week, with the state’s hospital data dashboard showing that, as on Monday, there were 186 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of those, 26 are sick enough that they are on a ventilator.

The state data show there were nine adult ICU beds left open in Anchorage and 26 available statewide.

Alaska still has the highest rate of new cases in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, state health department data show a 9% decrease in COVID-19 cases this week from the week before.

The state is also still experiencing a high rate of positive COVID-19 tests, out of all tests administered. State data show Alaska has a seven-day average positivity rate of 10.78%. The state set a new pandemic record on Oct. 9 with an average positivity rate of 10.92%. Health experts say a positivity rate of 5% indicates widespread transmission.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that close to 58% of all eligible Alaskans age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, and almost 64% have gotten at least an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the 475 newly reported COVID-19 cases, 464 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 172

Bethel Census Area: 51 (across 11 communities)

Juneau: 31

Fairbanks: 25

Wasilla: 20

Kusilvak Census Area: 14

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 10

Dillingham Census Area: 10

Kodiak: 10

Soldotna: 10

Kenai: 9

Palmer: 8

Bethel: 6

Eagle River: 6

Homer: 6

Ketchikan: 6

Petersburg: 5

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 5

Nome: 4

North Pole: 4

Sterling: 4

Utqiagvik: 4

Chugiak: 3

Nome Census Area: 3

Northwest Arctic Borough: 3

Anchor Point: 2

Craig: 2

Delta Junction: 2

Haines: 2

Metlakatla: 2

North Slope Borough: 2

Sitka: 2

Unalaska: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Chevak: 1

Cordova: 1

Dillingham: 1

Douglas: 1

Ester: 1

Girdwood: 1

Hooper Bay: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1

Kotzebue: 1

Nikiski: 1

Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Seward: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Valdez: 1

Willow: 1

The state also reported 11 additional nonresident COVID-19 cases across Alaska, six of them within the City and Borough of Juneau.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.