Anchorage Assembly passes emergency ordinance requiring masks

Mayor Bronson says he will veto the measure
Members of the public testify during the regular Anchorage Assembly meeting on Tuesday, Oct....
Members of the public testify during the regular Anchorage Assembly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the Loussac Library in Anchorage, Alaska.(Jeremy Kashatok/Alaska's News Source)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly passed an emergency ordinance during Tuesday night’s regular meeting that will require people to wear masks temporarily within the municipality.

The assembly has been holding an ongoing public hearing to get input from the community on a proposed ordinance that would require masking. Those meetings have been drawn out over the last two weeks and have been marked by outbursts and disruptions from the public, arrests and the use of a Holocaust symbol by some people to protests the proposed health measure.

The public hearing was set to continue on Wednesday, but Assembly member Pete Petersen, one of the sponsors of the original, introduced an emergency ordinance during Tuesday night’s regular meeting. It is similar to the original ordinance being considered, and incorporates several changes that had been proposed as possible amendments.

The emergency ordinance will require people in Anchorage to wear masks or face coverings when they are in public indoor areas. The ordinance will sunset “when Anchorage has reached a point of sufficient medical capacity” or no later than in 60 days.

Among the changes made to the emergency ordinance compared to the original measure being considered are that any child under 5 is not required to wear a mask, and neither is anyone performing athletic activity. Anyone with a mental or physical disability preventing them from wearing a masks is also exempt.

In a post to Facebook Tuesday night, Mayor Dave Bronson, who has staunchly opposed a mask requirement, said the emergency ordinance was passed “under the cloak of darkness and while misleading the public that they would be allowed to testify on the mask mandate before a vote.”

Bronson said he will veto the ordinance. To override a mayoral veto, the assembly needs a supermajority of eight votes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

