Advertisement

Athlete of The Week: Service flag football’s Kamryn and Kailyn Tabor

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Service High School flag football players Kamryn and Kailyn Tabor earned Alaska’s News Source Athlete of the Week honors. The sisters, teammates and twins have been a staple for the Cougar flag football program since their freshman year.

“If one of them does something well, they are complementary,” Service head coach Jason Caldarera said. “If one of them does something bad they are in each other’s faces.”

The duo doesn’t shy away from their competitive nature and admits they like to motivate each other on the field. Kamryn feels they have a special connection on the field since they are twins.

“We always have each other’s backs,” said Kailyn Tabor.

Prior to playing flag football, the Tabor twins competed in gymnastics, dance, swimming, and taekwondo. One of their favorite sports is rugby, and recently they went to Florida to compete in the tropical sevens with Alaska Youth Rugby. Caldarera believes their experience on the rugby pitch translates to flag football.

“(In) rugby there tossing a football creating space, creating a relationship with an offensive player, and downhill tracking,” Caldarera said.

The sisters are seniors in high school and hope to attend the same college. Kamryn hopes to play rugby in college while Kailyn wants to continue playing flag football. Their prep flag football careers are over after the Cougars fell to West 8-7 in the Cook Inlet Conference tournament semifinals on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaskans still waiting for the 2021 Permanent Fund dividend amid widespread confusion
Alaska has recorded an increase in the number of vaccine breakthrough COVID-19 cases since the...
Report: One-third of Alaska COVID-19 cases in August were due to vaccine breakthrough
Patti Layou.
Community remembers longtime Anchorage schools worker Patti Layou, killed in shooting over the weekend
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
‘It’s just embarrassing’: Longest serving assembly member looks at future of public debates over masks
Anchorage’s first ever chief equity officer, Clifford Armstrong III, was appointed by Acting...
Anchorage’s first ever chief equity officer fired, replaced by Bronson administration

Latest News

2021 ASAA state tennis
Familiar faces dominate at 2021 State Tennis Championships
2021 ASAA state tennis
2021 STATE TENNIS ASAA
High School football playoffs recap
Championship match-ups set for D2 and D3 and round one of D1 wraps up in High School Football Playoffs
STATE CROSS COUNTRY 2021
Champions were crowned in the ASAA Cross Country Championships