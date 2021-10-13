Athlete of The Week: Service flag football’s Kamryn and Kailyn Tabor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Service High School flag football players Kamryn and Kailyn Tabor earned Alaska’s News Source Athlete of the Week honors. The sisters, teammates and twins have been a staple for the Cougar flag football program since their freshman year.

“If one of them does something well, they are complementary,” Service head coach Jason Caldarera said. “If one of them does something bad they are in each other’s faces.”

The duo doesn’t shy away from their competitive nature and admits they like to motivate each other on the field. Kamryn feels they have a special connection on the field since they are twins.

“We always have each other’s backs,” said Kailyn Tabor.

Prior to playing flag football, the Tabor twins competed in gymnastics, dance, swimming, and taekwondo. One of their favorite sports is rugby, and recently they went to Florida to compete in the tropical sevens with Alaska Youth Rugby. Caldarera believes their experience on the rugby pitch translates to flag football.

“(In) rugby there tossing a football creating space, creating a relationship with an offensive player, and downhill tracking,” Caldarera said.

The sisters are seniors in high school and hope to attend the same college. Kamryn hopes to play rugby in college while Kailyn wants to continue playing flag football. Their prep flag football careers are over after the Cougars fell to West 8-7 in the Cook Inlet Conference tournament semifinals on Tuesday.

