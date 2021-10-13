Kotlik man arrested for murder in April shooting, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers have arrested a man on multiple charges in connection to an April shooting that killed a man in Kotlik.

Ralph Waska, 54, is being charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of manslaughter, an online dispatch posted by the department on Tuesday said.

49-year-old Yago Pitka was killed in the shooting. He was shot inside of another person’s home in Kotlik on April 15, but troopers were unable to respond to the area until the next day because of poor weather conditions.

An initial investigation didn’t lead to any immediate arrests or charges filed, troopers said. Pitka was reportedly shot after refusing to leave the home after being asked and a fight broke out.

Waska is currently being held at the Yukon Kuskokwin Correctional Center on a $250,000 bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

