Snow is back in the forecast across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sun was short-lived across Southcentral, as clouds are steadily filtering back into the region. Even with the return to clouds, Anchorage officially fell below freezing for the first time in more than week. Temperatures across much of Southcentral bottomed out in the upper 20s and lower 30s as the return to chillier nights stays with us.

Looking ahead, not only will the nights be chillier, but our afternoons will struggle to break out of the upper 30s and lower 40s. This comes as “colder” air spills into the region, which will mean the return to some winter conditions as systems drift through Southcentral.

While we stay on the drier side today, our eyes remain fixated on the disturbance drifting through Southwest. It’s this area of low pressure that will bring the return to rain and a wintry mix as we head from tonight into Thursday.

Ahead of the aforementioned low, clouds will steadily increase today with highs topping out in the lower 40s. By late tonight we’ll see a chance for some rain showers building into the region. While the temperatures will be falling, rain can be expected for the first half of the night until we tap into some colder air.

This will be driven by an upper level trough that will sweep through the region and evaporative cooling where we see the heavier precipitation occurring. As the air cools, the snow levels will lower and a transition to a wintry mix if not snow will be seen across Southcentral.

This is a fairly weak system, but it will still bring the potential for some snow accumulation. For now, it’s looking likely that the hillsides of both Anchorage and Eagle River could see several inches of snow, while low-lying areas will see anywhere form half an inch to up to 2 inches of snow. Higher amounts will be seen across East Anchorage and the Kenai, while West Anchorage will be on the lower end.

Moisture looks to wrap around and stay with us into Friday before tapering off by the weekend. This won’t be a big storm by any means, but it could bring Anchorage its first official snow of the season, which is right on target. Historically, Anchorage usually sees our average first snowfall around Oct. 16.

As the system tapers off, we’ll see some sunshine return into the weekend with highs staying near 40.

Elsewhere across the state, widespread rain and winds continue for Southeast. Up to 3 inches of additional rain is possible through Friday, before sunshine makes a return into the weekend.

It’s fairly quiet elsewhere, with some light snow flurries occurring in the Interior and some blowing snow along the Slope.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

