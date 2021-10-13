Southeast will see more rain this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southeast Alaska will see several inches of rain through the end of the week. Tuesday night sees a Winter Weather Advisory for the Klondike Highway for up to 5 inches of snow there.

Another advisory is in place over the Tanana valley and Fortymile Country in the eastern interior for 4 to 7 inches of snow. Plan on slippery road conditions.

Southcentral Alaska sees increasing clouds and decreasing temperatures. Temperatures overnight will drop to between 25 and 32 degrees. And still so far, no “official” snow for Anchorage yet.

