Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium’s chief executive officer resigns

The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium building in Anchorage.
The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium building in Anchorage.((KTUU))
By Megan Pacer
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The chief executive officer of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, the state’s largest tribal health organization, has resigned.

Spokesperson Shirley Young said via email that Garvin Federenko resigned on Wednesday after 23 years of service with the organization. He left to “pursue new business opportunities,” she wrote.

Federenko became the consortium’s CEO this year. Young said the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium wished Federenko well and thanked him for the time he served there.

“Garvin’s contribution to the growth and success of ANTHC over the last 23 years can be seen by the changes of the campus and the strength of ANTHC’s financial position,” Young wrote.

Andy Teuber, the organization’s former president, resigned in February after allegations from a former employee of abuse and harassment. He disappeared when the helicopter he was flying crashed on the way to Kodiak, and was presumed dead.

Federenko was made the new acting president at that time that Teuber, until Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson was named interim president of the organization. She is now president of the consortium.

Federenko had been with ANTHC since 1998, serving as chief financial officer until 2020.

