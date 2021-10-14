First ‘official’ snow of the season looks likely for Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While Southcentral has already seen its fair share of snow, we have yet to officially record snow for the climate record.

Record keeping for snow is kept in West Anchorage, where only a trace of snow has been reported. That’s a vast difference from the nearly foot of snow that has fallen across East Anchorage and into Eagle River late last month.

Things are changing though, as an area of low pressure is bringing some snow to inland areas of Southcentral. The system, which is weak, will rotate several upper level disturbances through Southcentral keeping snow and a wintry mix in the forecast through the day. There’s nothing to push this system out of Southcentral, so expect a wet and slick commute into Friday morning before the snow tapers off.

Coastal areas will have more of an influence from the waters, meaning rain will be the dominant precipitation type through the day. Into the night as colder air settles in, a brief changeover to some snow is possible.

The better shot for any snow through the day will be across the Chugach Range, central portions of the Kenai, Anchorage and southern portions of the Mat-Su Valley. It’s here where up to 2 inches of snow is possible, with localized heavier amounts. The heavier accumulation looks possible for the Anchorage and Eagle River Hillsides and through Turnagain Pass.

While road and ground temperatures are hovering just a few degrees above freezing, it won’t take long for the snow to start accumulating. You’ll want to take it easy through the day, as not only snow but reduced visibility could prove problematic.

With overcast skies and snow in the forecast for most of Thursday, highs will struggle to climb out of the 30s. Today has the ingredients to be the coldest day since the first two weeks of April. For much of Southcentral, expect highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Snow tapers off into Friday and then sunshine gradually makes a return into the weekend. While we’ll hold onto some light rain showers/wintry mix for coastal regions into the weekend, expect inland areas to remain on the drier side.

Elsewhere across the state, widespread rain continues to impact Southeast. Anywhere from 0.50 to 1.50 inches of rain looks possible for the panhandle, with sunshine and drier weather returning for the weekend.

No weather alerts are ongoing across the state, but some light snow is falling from the Interior to the Slope, where temperatures will remain in the 20s to near freezing through the day. The Aleutians will continue to hold onto wet and windy conditions through the day, with a shot at seeing some wintry weather into the evening.

Have a safe Thursday!

