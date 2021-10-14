Advertisement

Fort Wainwright man arrested for sexually abusing teenager, troopers say

By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:03 AM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A resident of Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a teenager.

Michael Murray, 22, was arrested Tuesday after Alaska State Troopers received a report in early October that someone underage had been sexually abused by an adult for multiple months, a dispatch from the department said.

An investigation led troopers to Murray. He was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

The dispatch did not specify if the abuse happened on Fort Wainwright or if Murray is an active duty member of the military. Alaska’s News Source has reached out to troopers, Fort Wainwright and Murray’s public defender’s office for more information.

Murray was taken into custody at the Fairbanks Correctional Center. Online court records show Murray was arraigned at the Fairbanks Courthouse Wednesday afternoon. A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for next month.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

