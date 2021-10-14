Advertisement

Hooper Bay man arrested for sexual assault, abuse of a teenager

By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:18 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man from the Southwestern Alaska village of Hooper Bay has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting and abusing a teenager.

Paul Lake, 31, was arrested by Alaska State Troopers with assistance from the Bethel Police Department on Tuesday, according to a dispatch posted online by troopers. He is charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Troopers in Hooper Bay were notified about the assault over the summer in July, according to the dispatch. The case was then turned over to the violent offenders unit in Bethel. Online court records show Lake has a history of assault and harassment charges.

After Lake’s arrest, he was taken to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel and held without bail. He was arraigned in the Bethel Court on Wednesday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 25.

