October dishes up a wintry mix of weather

Rain and snow combine over the southwest and southcentral regions
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cooler nights and days, and a mix of rain and snow will mark the rest of the week in Southcentral Alaska.

Many locations in Anchorage saw below freezing temperatures Wednesday morning, and that sets to the tone over the next several mornings and season. A storm system rotates into the region with rain and snow. The chances for Anchorage to see snow is amplified on Thursday to Thursday night, and it could accumulate. Could this snowfall mean the first “official” snow for the Anchorage area? Time will tell.

Southeast Panhandle communities will still deal with wet weather through week’s end. The forecast calls for 2-plus inches of rain through Friday for Juneau and more than an inch in Petersburg and Sitka.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for the central Beaufort Sea Coast for snow and blowing snow. Winds will gust to 30 mph and that will limit visibility.

