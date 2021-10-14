Soldotna trooper’s bail set at $100K in sex abuse case involving multiple victims

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska State Trooper facing multiple charges of sex abuse of a minor had his bail set at $100,000 cash appearance and a $100,000 cash performance in an arraignment hearing in Kenai Thursday morning.

Trooper Benjamin Strachan, an trooper based in Soldotna, was given a public defender for the time being, as he said his family would need to use his available money while he is on unpaid administrative leave.

Strachan, 39, faces one charge of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor as an authority figure, and six second-degree charges of sex abuse of a minor. One of the second-degree charges is as an authority figure. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Troopers say the case involved multiple victims and they are seeking information about potential others.

During Thursday’s arraignment, state prosecutors detailed some of the allegations against Strachan, saying that with one victim, the alleged abuse stretches back at least a year, and that each count represents multiple instances. Another charge involves one single event with another victim. Alaska’s News Source does not release information that would identify the victim of sexual abuse.

Charging documents say one of the victims, in her early teens, told her mother about the abuse this past weekend. It reportedly happened earlier this year. The disclosure led to questioning of other minors, and of Strachan himself, which led to charges involving a pre-teen.

Strachan could face 20-99 years in prison for the first-degree sex abuse charge, an unclassified felony. The remaining six charges each have a range of 5-15 years.

The investigation began over the weekend, after the victim’s family reported it to the Kenai Police Department, who alerted troopers. A Wasilla-based unit within the troopers investigated the case.

Strachan has been with the Alaska State Troopers since June of 2020, and has been assigned to Soldotna for that entire time.

Troopers ask anyone who believes they have information that will help the investigation, or who believes they may have been a victim, to call Alaska State Troopers in Soldotna at (907) 262-4453.

To report child abuse to Alaska State Troopers, call 800-478-4444 or email ReportChildAbuse@alaska.gov.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

