Alaska reports 2 deaths, more than 900 COVID cases Thursday as hospitalizations climb slightly

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska reported more than 900 additional COVID-19 infections on Thursday and two new resident COVID-19 deaths, as hospitalizations rose slightly again this week.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 986 new COVID-19 cases, 22 of which are among nonresidents. The state also reported two new COVID-19 deaths of Alaska residents.

Both deaths were recent, according to the state health department. They were a Fairbanks man in his 70s and a Fairbanks man in his 50s. Since the pandemic began in Alaska in March 2020, the 592 residents and 22 nonresidents have died with COVID-19.

While there were indications that Alaska’s surge of COVID-19 — largely driven by the highly contagious delta variant — was starting to wane, state data show an 8% increase in COVID-19 cases the week of Oct. 7-13 compared to the week before.

Alaska also still has the highest rate of new cases per capita over the last seven days in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations had been hovering in the 180s earlier this week, but jumped to 204 at midweek. On Thursday, the state’s hospital data dashboard showed that, as of Wednesday, there were 208 people being hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide.

The dashboard also showed that there were six adult ICU beds left open in Anchorage and 21 statewide. Of the people hospitalized with COVID-19, 25 are sick enough that they are on ventilators.

Thursday’s more than 900 cases and the slight rise in hospitalizations comes after the Anchorage Assembly passed an emergency ordinance this week that would require residents to wear masks in public spaces for no more than two months. Mayor Dave Bronson vetoed the ordinance Wednesday, but the assembly was set to discuss overriding his veto at a Thursday evening special meeting.

Alaska is also continuing to experience a high rate of positivity when it comes to COVID-19 tests. Alaska testing data show the state has a seven-day average positivity rate of 10.75%. Health experts say anything over the threshold of 5% to indicates widespread virus transmission.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 59% of all eligible Alaskans age 12 and older have now gotten fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and that just over 64% have gotten at least an initial vaccine dose.

Of the 986 new cases reported Thursday, 964 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 377

Wasilla: 116

Fairbanks: 66

Palmer: 55

Kodiak: 30

North Pole: 29

Eagle River: 27

Juneau: 25

Soldotna: 25

Bethel Census Area: 24

Kenai: 16

Kusilvak Census Area: 14

Homer: 13

Valdez: 12

Chugiak: 10

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 10

Nome Census Area: 8

Big Lake: 7

Girdwood: 7

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 7

Ketchikan: 6

Willow: 6

Anchor Point: 5

Bethel: 5

Delta Junction: 5

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 5

Copper River Census Area: 4

Dillingham: 4

Hooper Bay: 3

Kotzebue: 3

Nikiski: 3

Nome: 3

Seward: 3

Sterling: 3

Tok: 3

Chevak: 2

Craig: 2

Houston: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 2

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Salcha: 2

Unalaska: 2

Utqiagvik: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Chugach Census Area: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Fritz Creek: 1

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

North Slope Borough: 1

Sitka: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Sutton-Alpine: 1

The state also identified 22 additional nonresident COVID-19 cases across Alaska on Thursday, with nine of them in Anchorage.

