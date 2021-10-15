An ‘official’ first snow in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - By 10 a.m. Thursday, 1.2 inches of snow fell at the Anchorage Weather Forecast Office, marking the first “official” snowfall for the city.

The normal date for Anchorage to see accumulating snow is Oct. 16, so we are very close to that with the snow in Anchorage on Oct. 14.

Watch out for slippery, icy road conditions as temperatures drop to 25 to 32 degrees in Anchorage and surrounding areas.

The hot spot in the state goes to four locations Thursday: Kodiak, Adak, Sitka and Skagway, which all hit 48 degrees. The cold spot in the state was 6 degrees in Anaktuvuk Pass.

Mixed showers diminish Friday night with drying into Saturday as a ridge builds in from the west. With decreasing clouds and some fresh snow cover, this will allow temperatures to drop into the teens to 20s for much of Southcentral Alaska. A major storm system will cross the Bering Sea on Saturday, with the leading frontal system approaching the western Gulf and Kodiak Island Saturday night.

