Anchorage Assembly overrides mayor’s veto of emergency mask ordinance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a special meeting Thursday, members of the Anchorage Assembly voted to override Mayor Dave Bronson’s veto of the emergency ordinance requiring mask wearing that was passed earlier this week.

The assembly had passed the emergency ordinance — introduced by member Pete Petersen — during their regular meeting Tuesday night. Emergency ordinances do not require a public hearing. After a procedural error forced the assembly to vote a second time, it passed 9-1 with assembly member Crystal Kennedy voting against it and Jamie Allard not participating in the second vote.

Bronson, who has been publicly, staunchly opposed to the public health measure, vetoed it the next day. In a special meeting Thursday, the assembly voted 9-2 to override his veto. Allard and Kennedy cast the two opposing votes. To override any mayoral veto, the assembly needs a supermajority of eight votes.

The emergency ordinance is similar to the original measure the assembly had been considering and holding public hearings for, but the new version includes several updates made after the assembly received feedback from the community. It does not include, for example, a controversial section from the original ordinance that would have allowed residents to take private enforcement action against others not in compliance with the requirement.

The emergency ordinance will require residents to wear a mask when they are in public spaces in Anchorage, and will be in effect for no more than 60 days. However, it could fall out of effect before then if two of the city’s three hospitals are no longer operating under crisis care standards for 14 consecutive days, or if the city’s virus transmission falls back below the high or substantial level for 14 days.

