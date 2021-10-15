Advertisement

Coast Guard: Wreck found in Atlantic is storied cutter Bear

In this July 1908 photograph provided by the U.S. Coast Guard Historian's Office, the U.S....
In this July 1908 photograph provided by the U.S. Coast Guard Historian's Office, the U.S. Revenue Cutter Bear sits at anchor while on Bering Sea Patrol off Alaska. The wreckage of the storied vessel, that served in two World Wars and patrolled frigid Arctic waters for decades, has been found, the Coast Guard said Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.(U.S. Coast Guard Historian's Office via AP | U.S. Coast Guard Historian's Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) - A shipwreck 260 miles east of Boston has been identified as that of the storied Coast Guard ship U.S. Revenue Cutter Bear.

Government officials said Thursday in Boston that the wreck found two years ago is almost certainly the Bear. It was built in 1874 and sank in 1963.

Michael Healy was its captain in the late 1800s and was the first Black man to command a U.S. government vessel.

The ship also served in two World Wars and performed patrols in waters off Alaska for decades.

Sports teams at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut are named the Bears.

