Do face masks work? A look at more than two dozen scientific studies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Anchorage’s mask requirement is now in effect, Alaska’s News Source has taken a look into the science that influences health recommendations and public policy, based on individual studies.

The Anchorage Assembly voted on Thursday to override Mayor Dave Bronson’s veto of the emergency ordinance requiring mask wearing that passed earlier this week. People are now required to wear masks in public spaces for no more than 60 days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America have done reviews of more than 150 studies on masks, determining that based on available data, masks are effective at preventing the spread of viral respiratory infections for both the person infected, and a person susceptible to infection. The organizations found that more study is needed to determine the impact of masks specifically on COVID-19.

The studies vary widely in type, scope, and even in which disease being studied. Very few major studies have been published on masks and COVID-19, and the international research community has determined that doing randomized control trials with a “control” group of unmasked participants would not be ethical.

The studies that do examine COVID-19 are in varying settings, and often have limitations to a health care setting, or single type of masks.

It’s clear in the public discourse on masks’ effectiveness, and the use of them in public settings, that many people and policymakers want a single study that answers with a definitive yes or no: Do masks work for COVID-19? But just as there are many factors into how a person and society are affected by an illness or pandemic, the effectiveness of masks, types of masks, COVID-19, and human behavior are all independent factors that have been studied at length by researchers.

Most of the studies find that mask use is effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and recommend universal masking.

Here’s a look at some of the studies found by both the CDC and the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences to be most important to making decisions on the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

The PNAS review found that, after reviewing the 141 sources, public cloth mask wearing should be adopted during a shortage of medical masks, and combined with hygiene, distancing and contact tracing strategies.

“Our review of the literature offers evidence in favor of widespread mask use as source control to reduce community transmission,” the conclusion read in part.

The body recommended that mask requirements be implemented by governments or in their absence, by organizations with public-facing services.

“Given the value of the source control principle, especially for presymptomatic people, it is not sufficient for only employees to wear masks; customers must wear masks as well,” it said.

But masks requirements should come with clear guidelines for their use and sanitation or re-use, the report said. And used alongside widespread testing, contact tracing, quarantining of infected people, hand washing, and physical distancing. It also said there should be consideration of mask distribution. The report suggests that as governments withdrew lockdowns, continuing those steps could preserve health care capacity “until a vaccine can be developed.”

Anna Frick, the state’s epidemiology research analyst, said while individual studies have differing results, the variety of types of studies and data gives a good endorsement for masks working to give protection against the spread of COVID-19, even though it may not be 100% protection.

“One of the reasons I can feel so confident in saying that masks work are because we have a lot of different kinds of data from studies that were done in a lot of different populations using different methods,” Frick said in a media call in early October. “And all of them sort of come to the same conclusion that masking is an effective way to disrupt the transmission of COVID. And the variety of evidence that we have is one of the reasons that we know the evidence is really good because seeing evidence in different shapes and different kinds really supports the idea that we’re finding the right results.”

