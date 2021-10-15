Advertisement

Partial Denali park road closure in Alaska expected for 2022

(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) - About half the main road through Denali National Park and Preserve will be remain closed next year as officials work to address a long-running landslide issue. That’s according to a statement from the park Thursday.

In August, the road west of mile 43 was closed to nonessential vehicles, pedestrians and bikes because of conditions caused by a landslide in the Polychrome Pass area.

The park says the roadbed has slumped about 30 feet since Sept. 6. It says that exceeds the total movement seen from October 2020 to March 2021.

The park says buses next year will provide access to mile 43. Buses are the main way to travel into the park.

