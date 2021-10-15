Advertisement

Snow tapers off, with sunshine returning into Saturday

Slick spots will remain as temperatures remain in the 30s
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:28 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage officially squeezed out two inches of snow Thursday, with light snow showers still falling across Southcentral. An additional dusting to half an inch of snow is possible through the day, with slick spots and reduced visiblity being the biggest issue. With air and surface temperatures hovering near freezing, you’ll want to take it easy on the roads. Area traffic cams show snow covered roads across the Glenn, which will take some time to clear up through the day.

As the snow tapers off through the day, we could see some peeks of sunshine. Only a slim majority of the region will be able to squeeze out some sunshine, but even then temperatures will still struggle to climb out of the 30s. A better shot at sun looks to arrive just in time for the weekend. Clouds will slowly break through the night into Saturday, paving the way for another chilly night. Lows will bottom out in the 20s, allowing for slick spots to redevelop. Be safe on the roads as the weekend approaches.

The weekend is shaping up to be quieter and slightly warmer. Highs for Saturday will make a return near 40, with even warmer conditions for Sunday. While we stay on the dry side, an approaching low will bring the return to stormy conditions to coastal regions. This will mean more cloud coverage for us into Sunday, with a small chance we could see some rain/snow as next week starts.

For now enjoy the remaining snow, be safe on the roads, and gear up for some sunshine by Saturday.

Have a wonderful Friday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and Jake Sharek both recently had COVID-19. Heather was vaccinated, Jake was not. A...
‘I should’ve listened to my wife’: Man changes his mind on vaccine after surviving COVID-19
COVID-19
‘I am so, so angry’: A sister says her brother’s suspected COVID death was preventable
Regular Anchorage Assembly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the Loussac Library in...
Anchorage Assembly overrides mayor’s veto of emergency mask ordinance
Trooper Benjamin Strachan at the Alaska Law Enforcement Training Program graduation ceremony in...
Soldotna trooper’s bail set at $200K in sex abuse case involving multiple victims
The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium building in Anchorage.
Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium’s chief executive officer resigns

Latest News

First snow_ANC_JP Studio 10-14-21
An ‘official’ first snow in Anchorage
Thursday, October 14 Morning Weather
First ‘official’ snow of the season looks likely for Anchorage
Thursday, October 14 Morning Weather
Thursday, October 14 Morning Weather
Anchorage Sunset_Matthew Crockett_JP Studio 10-13-21
October dishes up a wintry mix of weather