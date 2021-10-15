Snow tapers off, with sunshine returning into Saturday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage officially squeezed out two inches of snow Thursday, with light snow showers still falling across Southcentral. An additional dusting to half an inch of snow is possible through the day, with slick spots and reduced visiblity being the biggest issue. With air and surface temperatures hovering near freezing, you’ll want to take it easy on the roads. Area traffic cams show snow covered roads across the Glenn, which will take some time to clear up through the day.

As the snow tapers off through the day, we could see some peeks of sunshine. Only a slim majority of the region will be able to squeeze out some sunshine, but even then temperatures will still struggle to climb out of the 30s. A better shot at sun looks to arrive just in time for the weekend. Clouds will slowly break through the night into Saturday, paving the way for another chilly night. Lows will bottom out in the 20s, allowing for slick spots to redevelop. Be safe on the roads as the weekend approaches.

The weekend is shaping up to be quieter and slightly warmer. Highs for Saturday will make a return near 40, with even warmer conditions for Sunday. While we stay on the dry side, an approaching low will bring the return to stormy conditions to coastal regions. This will mean more cloud coverage for us into Sunday, with a small chance we could see some rain/snow as next week starts.

For now enjoy the remaining snow, be safe on the roads, and gear up for some sunshine by Saturday.

Have a wonderful Friday!

