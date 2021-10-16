Murkowski reports bringing in nearly $1.1M in last quarter

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski reported bringing in nearly $1.1 million during the last fundraising quarter.

A report filed with the Federal Election Commission shows Murkowski had $3.2 million available as of Sept. 30. The Republican has yet to formally announce any re-election plans for next year’s race. The reporting period covers July through September.

Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, reported raising just over $465,000 and ended the period with about $295,000 on hand. Libertarian candidate Sean Thorne reported raising about $850 and having about $675 available.

