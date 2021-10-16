Advertisement

Sun shows up this weekend

High winds hit the Aleutians, and snow for southwest
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage enjoyed some Friday sunshine, setting a bright tone for the weekend.

This comes after a rainy-snowy round of weather Thursday that gave Anchorage its first official snowfall of 1.7 inches. A ridge of high pressure will clear some of the clouds from the Kenai Peninsula and Matanuska-Susitna region for the day Saturday.

By Sunday, advancing clouds will be back.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for Unalaska to Adak, where winds on Saturday night start ramping up out of the southwest. Cold Bay could see winds gusting to 45 mph, 50 mph at Unalaska and 55 to 70 mph gusts in Adak. Heavy rain is also expected to accompany this next system as well.

Southeast Alaska will also enjoy a sunny Saturday across most of the region. This break will also be brief as Sunday will see increased clouds and rain return.

