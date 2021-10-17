Beetle-kill trees cut down, given away as free firewood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Parks and Recreation gave away free firewood on Saturday at Russian Jack Springs Park.

“This is part of our vegetation management,” said Ellen Devine, Anchorage Parks and Recreation. “We had funding to go into an infected area and cut down some of the spruce bark beetle kill.” That was mainly what was given away today.

“It’s been down for about a year,” Devine said. “That’s actually why we feel comfortable giving it away at this point. We cut it last winter. It has now been taken down to small enough sizes, so if the bark beetles are still in there they should have left in the May, May to July time-frame. With that said, it would be great if people could burn this this winter if possible.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.