Canopy of clouds to continue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While it was nice to see the sun for a time Saturday afternoon, clouds will continue to be the dominate weather feature to end the weekend. The partial clearing over Southcentral will only be with us through the overnight. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we’re tracking another storm swirling through the Bering Sea, which is making its way onshore in Southwest Alaska. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across this region (Bethel, King Salmon) through 7 a.m. Sunday as just enough cold air is in place for the precipitation to start as a mix of rain and snow. Warmer air associated with this storm keeps everything a cold rain on Sunday as temps warm into the 40s.

As has also been a familiar story, this storm will move into the northern Gulf of Alaska, keeping Southcentral socked in cloud cover on Sunday. The lion’s share of the rainfall will be confined to coastal locations from the Kenai to Prince William Sound on Sunday. These same locations will see wind gusts in the 30 mph range during the afternoon as well. Things brighten up to start the week on Monday as the storm moves into Southeast, bringing more wind-driven rain Monday night into Tuesday.

