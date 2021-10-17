Fall market brings out vendors and visitors

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With a little snow on the ground, it was the perfect day for a fall market. The Double Shovel Cider Company hosted the market which had 22 vendors with everything from macrame to jewelry to kettle corn.

“We just wanted something, kind of, for the fall,” said Kati Vance, Double Shovel Cider Company. “For us, it’s a good time of the year. It’s when we do our apple picking and our pressing and all this stuff kind of for the local apples for the year, so kind of just roped it into one and kick off the Christmas markets that will begin everywhere besides just here.”

If you missed out on the fall market, the company says they plan on having a similar event in December.

