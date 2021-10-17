Advertisement

One person dead after head-on collision

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a head-on collision on the Parks Highway.

Accoding to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, the accident report came in at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. AST determined the car driven by Melissa Joy Labriola, 38, of Anchorage, was traveling south on the Parks Highway near Mile 50 when it crossed the centerline and struck a 2002 Chevrolet pickup. Labriola was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, Gary Alan James, Jr., 35, of Wasilla, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The next of kin of Labriola has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

