One person dead after head-on collision

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a head-on collision on the Parks Highway.

Accoding to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, the accident report came in at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. AST determined the car driven by Melissa Joy Labriola, 38, of Anchorage, was traveling south on the Parks Highway near Mile 50 when it crossed the centerline and struck a 2002 Chevrolet pickup. Labriola was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, Gary Alan James, Jr., 35, of Wasilla, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The next of kin of Labriola has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

