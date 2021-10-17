Advertisement

WATCH: Sky Watch Alaska: fireballs and meteor showers

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Toward the end of September, several Alaska residents were treated to the sight of a “fireball” in the night sky. This sparked the question of what is the difference between a fireball and a meteor particularly since there are a number of meteor showers expected to show up in the next three months.

Today on Sky Watch Alaska, meteorologist Tracy Sinclare talks with NASA Ambassador Tony Rice about fireballs and meteor showers and what Alaska can expect when viewing the Orionids in the week ahead.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A four-wheeler in Unalakeet on Oct. 24, 2019.
Dunleavy administration to allow ATVs on state roads, starting Jan. 1
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Revised emergency mask ordinance in Anchorage includes more exemptions, scaled back enforcement
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union building (John Dougherty/KTVF)
Credit unions in Alaska, Washington intend to merge
Masks
Do face masks work? A look at more than two dozen scientific studies
Regular Anchorage Assembly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the Loussac Library in...
Anchorage Assembly overrides mayor’s veto of emergency mask ordinance

Latest News

Sky Watch Alaska: fireballs and meteors
Wreckage of PenAir flight that ran off the runway in Unalaska
NTSB to consider final report on deadly 2019 PenAir crash in Unalaska
This photo shows the propeller that killed a passenger onboard a 2019 PenAir flight after it...
NTSB to consider final report on deadly 2019 PenAir crash in Unalaska
Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Murkowski reports bringing in nearly $1.1M in last quarter