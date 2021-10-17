WATCH: Sky Watch Alaska: fireballs and meteor showers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Toward the end of September, several Alaska residents were treated to the sight of a “fireball” in the night sky. This sparked the question of what is the difference between a fireball and a meteor particularly since there are a number of meteor showers expected to show up in the next three months.

Today on Sky Watch Alaska, meteorologist Tracy Sinclare talks with NASA Ambassador Tony Rice about fireballs and meteor showers and what Alaska can expect when viewing the Orionids in the week ahead.

