13-year-old boy shot sitting in bedroom, playing on an iPad, police say

Kei'lan Allen was shot and killed while sitting inside his home.
By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:19 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A 13-year-old boy was sitting in his room, playing on an iPad when he was shot and killed Friday night, according to police.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department told WBRC Kei’lan Allen’s mother was down the hall when he was hit by bullets that came through his window. Police say the teen died at home.

“The parents and family of a 13-year-old boy had to stand across the street and watch paramedics drive the ambulance away after realizing there was nothing they could do,” the police department said in a post on Facebook.

James Deanthony Reed, 18, and Julian Lamont Gordon, Jr., 21, have been charged with capital murder in connection to the fatal shooting.

James Deanthony Reed (left) and Julian Lamont Gordon, Jr. (right) are charged with capital...
James Deanthony Reed (left) and Julian Lamont Gordon, Jr. (right) are charged with capital murder.(Tuscaloosa Police Department)

“Obviously this is a true victim,” Tuscaloosa PD Violent Crimes Unit Captain Marty Sellers told WBRC. “This is someone who did nothing to deserve being shot, not that anyone ever does, but sometimes victims contribute to their own demise, but he certainly did not do that. He was minding his own business.”

According to police, there were so many bullet shell casings in the road near the home that officers had to use business cards from their wallets to fold and use as temporary evidence markers.

Officers found several shell casings near the home.
Officers found several shell casings near the home.(Tuscaloosa Police Department)

WBRC says court records show officers found several shell casings of different calibers.

Investigators also have surveillance video that shows the suspect’s car leaving the scene, in addition to being seen at a nearby service station minutes after the shooting.

Court records say Reed was seen getting out of the driver’s seat of the suspected vehicle.

Investigators believe Reed was targeting one of Kei’lan’s older family members.

