Advertisement

Alaska Day: Alaskans celebrate milestone in state history

The Alaska state flag.
The Alaska state flag.(KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People around the Alaska are celebrating a milestone in state history on Monday — Alaska Day.

The state holiday commemorates the official transfer of the former Territory of Alaska from Russia to the United States, which took place on Oct. 18, 1867.

The U.S. purchased Alaska from Russia on March 30, 1867. The the signing of the Alaska Purchase treaty is commemorated with a separate state holiday, Seward’s Day, which is the last Monday in March.

Alaska Day is a paid holiday for state workers, and many state offices are closed Monday in observance of the holiday. An official is generally held each year in Sitka.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
One person dead after head-on collision
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Revised emergency mask ordinance in Anchorage includes more exemptions, scaled back enforcement
Anchorage Parks and Recreation gives away free firewood
Beetle-kill trees cut down, given away as free firewood
Colin Powell has died of COVID-19 complications, family says
A four-wheeler in Unalakeet on Oct. 24, 2019.
Dunleavy administration to allow ATVs on state roads, starting Jan. 1

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Don Young.
Alaska Republican Young urges vaccination in new ads
Wood River near Aleknagik Lake, Alaska.
Aleknagik man found dead in Wood River, troopers say
Anchorage firefighters have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Turnagain neighborhood.
Anchorage firefighters on scene of Turnagain neighborhood house fire
Service High students fight bathroom vandalism with gentle reminders to be kind.
Service High students fight vandalism with paint