Alaska Day: Alaskans celebrate milestone in state history

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People around the Alaska are celebrating a milestone in state history on Monday — Alaska Day.

The state holiday commemorates the official transfer of the former Territory of Alaska from Russia to the United States, which took place on Oct. 18, 1867.

The U.S. purchased Alaska from Russia on March 30, 1867. The the signing of the Alaska Purchase treaty is commemorated with a separate state holiday, Seward’s Day, which is the last Monday in March.

Alaska Day is a paid holiday for state workers, and many state offices are closed Monday in observance of the holiday. An official is generally held each year in Sitka.

