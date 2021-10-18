Alaska Republican Young urges vaccination in new ads

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The longest-serving Republican in the U.S. House is appearing in a new round of ads urging Alaskans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Rep. Don Young says the ads featuring Young are being paid for by the Conquer COVID Coalition. The coalition, which includes businesses and health care and Alaska Native organizations, seeks to educate people on steps to guard against COVID-19.

The spokesman says Young believes vaccines are safe and effective and can help save lives.

Young contracted COVID-19 late last year and was hospitalized. He was vaccinated earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.