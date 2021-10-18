Aleknagik man found dead in Wood River, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man from Aleknagik was found dead in the Wood River over the weekend after going for a ride on his four-wheeler.

Michael Andrew, 30, went for a ride on his four-wheeler last Wednesday afternoon. When he hadn’t returned by Friday, Alaska State Troopers in Dillingham were notified.

Troopers searched on the ground and by air for Andrew that same day with the help of Wood-Tikchik State Park rangers, according to an online dispatch, but he wasn’t found.

The search continued the next day, which is when Andrew’s body was found about two miles from where the river converges with Aleknagik Lake.

His body was taken to the state medical examiner to determine how he died. His family has been notified.

