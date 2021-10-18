Anchorage firefighters on scene of Turnagain neighborhood house fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage firefighters have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Turnagain neighborhood.

No injuries have been reported, according to Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd. One person who was in the home on Loussac Drive when the fire broke out Monday morning was able to escape with their pet.

Thirteen units responded to the fire and firefighters will be on the scene for awhile. Crews are cautiously managing the fire because of the home’s condition, Boyd said.

Boyd said the home is significantly damaged. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

