Cold takes a backseat, as highs remain in the 40s this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a cloudy Sunday across Southcentral, the sun is set to make a return to the region. Although it will be brief, it’ll pave the way for a nice Monday afternoon across the area. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and a high in the lower 40s across much of Southcentral. While we remain on the dry side, a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out for coastal regions as a stalled out front remains in the Gulf of Alaska.

Clouds will quickly return overnight into tomorrow, as several lows drift through the gulf. This will keep daily rain chances in the forecast for not only Southcentral, but Southeast as well. With temperatures expected to remain in the 40s for highs, any precipiation will primarily be rain, with higher elevations seeing a chance for some wintry mix.

We’ll hold onto daily rain chances through the week, with more dry time than wet. No significant cold weather looks likely this week, as overnight lows remain at or above freezing for most of the region.

Enjoy it, because a look ahead to next week features a return to colder weather.

Have a wonderful Monday!

