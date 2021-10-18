Advertisement

Cold takes a backseat, as highs remain in the 40s this week

A few days this week could see highs top out near 45
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:13 AM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a cloudy Sunday across Southcentral, the sun is set to make a return to the region. Although it will be brief, it’ll pave the way for a nice Monday afternoon across the area. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and a high in the lower 40s across much of Southcentral. While we remain on the dry side, a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out for coastal regions as a stalled out front remains in the Gulf of Alaska.

Clouds will quickly return overnight into tomorrow, as several lows drift through the gulf. This will keep daily rain chances in the forecast for not only Southcentral, but Southeast as well. With temperatures expected to remain in the 40s for highs, any precipiation will primarily be rain, with higher elevations seeing a chance for some wintry mix.

We’ll hold onto daily rain chances through the week, with more dry time than wet. No significant cold weather looks likely this week, as overnight lows remain at or above freezing for most of the region.

Enjoy it, because a look ahead to next week features a return to colder weather.

Have a wonderful Monday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
One person dead after head-on collision
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Revised emergency mask ordinance in Anchorage includes more exemptions, scaled back enforcement
Anchorage Parks and Recreation gives away free firewood
Beetle-kill trees cut down, given away as free firewood
A four-wheeler in Unalakeet on Oct. 24, 2019.
Dunleavy administration to allow ATVs on state roads, starting Jan. 1
Colin Powell has died of COVID-19 complications, family says

Latest News

Monday, October 18 Morning Weather
Monday, October 18 Morning Weather
Sunday's storm gives way to sunshine for Southcentral on Monday. More unsettled weather in the...
Sunday’s storm gives way to a sunny Monday
Sunday's storm gives way to sunshine for Southcentral on Monday. More unsettled weather in the...
Sunday evening weather with Joe
Cloudy skies to continue as next storm moves in
Canopy of clouds to continue