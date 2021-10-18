Advertisement

Disney delays ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ ‘Black Panther 2,’ other releases

This image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong'o, left, and Letitia Wright in a scene from...
This image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong'o, left, and Letitia Wright in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." The Walt Disney Co. is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the Black Panther sequel “Wakanda Forever,” which is currently in production.(Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the untitled Indiana Jones movie and the Black Panther sequel “Wakanda Forever.”

The company said Monday that the fifth Indiana Jones, a James Mangold-directed and Steven Spielberg-produced installment which sees the return of Harrison Ford as the adventurous archaeologist, will be delayed almost a year and open in theaters in June 2023.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has also been pushed several months, from July 2022 to November 2022. Both films are currently in production.

Other Marvel titles like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “The Marvels” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” were also all delayed several months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
One person dead after head-on collision
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Revised emergency mask ordinance in Anchorage includes more exemptions, scaled back enforcement
Anchorage Parks and Recreation gives away free firewood
Beetle-kill trees cut down, given away as free firewood
A four-wheeler in Unalakeet on Oct. 24, 2019.
Dunleavy administration to allow ATVs on state roads, starting Jan. 1
Colin Powell has died of COVID-19 complications, family says

Latest News

The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to block a Texas law banning most abortions.
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a...
Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants
This model shows the Santa Monica Boardwalk underwater, projections climate scientists say...
Climate models show coastal locations imperiled by rising seas
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in...
House committee seeks more info from Amazon, issues warning