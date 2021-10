ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Juneau-Unified Huskies advanced to the ASAA Division I football state championship on Saturday after defeating Bartlett 50 to 20 in the semifinals. In the other semifinal, East beat West 34-32 in overtime. The title will be held at Service High School at 7:00 pm on Friday.

