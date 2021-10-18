Advertisement

Fairbanks’ Ruthy Hebard wins WNBA title with the Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky's Azurá Stevens (30) and Ruthy Hebard, right, celebrate a basket by their teammate...
Chicago Sky's Azurá Stevens (30) and Ruthy Hebard, right, celebrate a basket by their teammate Allie Quigley during a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Eileen T. Meslar)(Eileen T. Meslar | AP)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:11 AM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chicago Sky capped off an improbable playoff run with a WNBA championship on Sunday as they took down the Phoenix Mercury, 80-74 in game four of the Finals series. West Valley High School graduate Ruthy Hebard helped the Sky win their first title in franchise history.

Chicago led the series 2-1 coming into Sunday’s game and needed one more victory to clinch the championship. It didn’t look promising for the Sky as they trailed by seven with under five minutes to play, but a nine-point run to close out the game helped Chicago get the victory.

Hebard did not play in game four of the finals, but did play on Friday, pitching in four points. The Fairbanks product was drafted by the Sky in the 2020 WNBA draft after a successful college career at the University of Oregon.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
One person dead after head-on collision
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Revised emergency mask ordinance in Anchorage includes more exemptions, scaled back enforcement
Anchorage Parks and Recreation gives away free firewood
Beetle-kill trees cut down, given away as free firewood
A four-wheeler in Unalakeet on Oct. 24, 2019.
Dunleavy administration to allow ATVs on state roads, starting Jan. 1
Colin Powell has died of COVID-19 complications, family says

Latest News

The 2021 ASAA Division I high school football semifinals
East, Juneau advance to Division I state championship
The Lathrop High School football team celebrates after winning the 2021 state championship.
Lathrop takes down Soldotna to win Division II state championship
The Redington High School Football team after winning the 2021 state championship in football.
Redington High School wins Division III state championship over Houston
Evan Trupp discusses his battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma.
With chemotherapy in the rearview, Anchorage hockey product Evan Trupp takes on coaching role with Wolverines