Fairbanks’ Ruthy Hebard wins WNBA title with the Chicago Sky

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chicago Sky capped off an improbable playoff run with a WNBA championship on Sunday as they took down the Phoenix Mercury, 80-74 in game four of the Finals series. West Valley High School graduate Ruthy Hebard helped the Sky win their first title in franchise history.

Chicago led the series 2-1 coming into Sunday’s game and needed one more victory to clinch the championship. It didn’t look promising for the Sky as they trailed by seven with under five minutes to play, but a nine-point run to close out the game helped Chicago get the victory.

Hebard did not play in game four of the finals, but did play on Friday, pitching in four points. The Fairbanks product was drafted by the Sky in the 2020 WNBA draft after a successful college career at the University of Oregon.

