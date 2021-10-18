Holiday bazaar starts the season off right

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Fair Holiday Bazaar began this weekend.

“We call it the Holiday Bazaar because we cover Halloween, Thanksgiving everything in between,” said Sarah Post with the State Fair Holiday Bazaar. “People can just come here and get an early jump on Christmas or just get home goods or home decor and all your local favorite items.”

The bazaar has just under 150 vendors. They are only allowing 200 people into the building at the same time so they recommend you register for a time to attend to make sure you get a spot.

The Holiday Bazaar will run again next weekend, Oct. 23 and 24.

