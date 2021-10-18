Luke’s Wings helps families of wounded service members be with their loved ones

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Soldotna’s Benjamin Dziobek is in a way better place emotionally these days. He served in the Navy from 1999 to 2003 and said combat took a toll on him.

“Naturally with what I went through, you know, I developed post-traumatic stress,” he said.

Dziobek flew to Finland in August 2019 for treatment, but he said the procedure created debilitating side effects.

“I couldn’t make my own meals, I was bed bound,” Dziobek said. “I certainly couldn’t, you know, do anything that I really enjoyed.”

Dziobek wanted to go back to Finland to reverse the procedure, but he had no money to get there. That was until Luke’s Wing’s offered to fly him back to see what he said was the only doctor that could perform the surgery last year.

“Had I not been able to get these treatments, I don’t know if I’d be here honestly,” he said.

Fletcher Gill and Sarah Wingfield founded Luke’s Wings in 2008. Wingfield met Sgt. Luke Shirley, a double amputee, in 2007 during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Wingfield served as a cheerleader with the NFL’s Washington Football Team.

Gill, who now serves as Luke’s Wings’ CEO, said it’s incredibly important to help cover the cost of transportation because the military often only covers a handful of trips for families to visit wounded service members while they’re undergoing treatment.

As of September 2020, Luke’s Wings said it provided over 13,000 tickets to those who needed them.

“Some days are the best days for us and some days are very challenging,” Gill said. “The best days are when we get to reunite a family, like we’re about to do before Christmas and December trying to get thousands of service members and American heroes back to their kids and their wives and their loved ones under the Christmas tree on Christmas morning.”

Luke’s Wings also helps families of police officers wounded in the line of duty travel to be with their loved ones.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.