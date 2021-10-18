Search continues for missing Kake man near Sitkum Creek

Alaska State Troopers are searching for a 55-year-old Kake man who went missing over the weekend.

David Dalton was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. He was last seen Friday at about 12:30 p.m. wearing black clothing and a backpack.

Troopers discovered Dalton’s truck Saturday near Sitkum Creek, where search teams found several of Dalton’s belongings within 50 yards of the pickup.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and a search and rescue team was unable to find Dalton or other people in the area where a rescue flare was reported, near T-Junction and the landfill.

A search team flew two K-9 teams to Kake on Sunday to continue searching, along with members of Sitka Mountain Rescue. Both rescue groups stayed the night in Kake and will continue searching the area Monday, according to troopers.

