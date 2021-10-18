Sunday’s storm gives way to a sunny Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm swirling across the Gulf of Alaska delivered cloudy skies to the region on Sunday. The mountains to the east and south helped to protect the Anchorage metro from any rain or wind. Those weather impacts were mainly confined to coastal locations along the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound. Generally speaking, between one-third of an inch to two-thirds of an inch of rain was common with east and northeast winds gusting in the 25 to 35 mph range Sunday afternoon.

This storm will continue to slowly move east overnight. After a sunny Sunday, Southeast Alaska will see increasing clouds and wind on Monday. It should stay largely dry, however, with rain holding off until later Monday night. Behind the storm, high pressure nosing down from the interior will bring drier air with it causing clouds to clear across Southcentral overnight. This will set the stage for early morning low temperatures near 30 degrees in Anchorage (the middle to upper 20s along the Hillside and the Mat-Su Valley) and sunshine to provide for a bright and beautiful start to the new week ahead. Temperatures on Monday afternoon should easily warm to seasonable levels in the lower 40s.

Enjoy the sunny break because more unsettled weather is forecast for mid-week.

