Alaska reports 66 additional COVID-19 deaths, most identified through death certificate review

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported an additional 66 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, most of which were identified through the routine, sometimes lengthy death certificate review process.

Of those deaths, 65 were among Alaska residents and one was a nonresident who died while in the state. These bring the total number of resident deaths since the pandemic began to 659, and the number of nonresident COVID-19 deaths to 24.

Of the 66 total deaths, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services said Tuesday that 10 were recent, while the rest were identified through the review process. Some of the deaths occurred as far back as April, according to the state health department, but most were in September and October.

State health officials have explained in the past that, while some deaths are reported to the state soon after they happen, others are discovered through a death certificate review process. It is routine, and can sometimes take up to several weeks.

Clint Farr, operations manager for the Alaska Division of Public Health, explained the process in a call with reporters last month when Alaska was experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, due in part to a data backlog at the time.

Farr detailed the two primary ways deaths are reported to the state — either directly to the epidemiological surveillance program, or through the death record process.

“It’s no different from COVID than any other death, and the process has been around for a very long time,” he said at the time. “When a death occurs, a physician, a doctor fills out the death record and the physicians make the call for the cause of death.”

Physicians, not the state, determine the cause of death. It has to be a medical opinion, Farr said.

The death record is then registered by Alaska’s vital records section, and then sent to the National Center of Health Statistics. The center codes the cause of death into a number, Farr explained.

“And then eventually we get those coded causes of death back, we’ll reconcile with the Section of Epidemiology, to see if there were any deaths that had been missed, and that’s why every few weeks or so you might see a bump in the number of deaths that occur from COVID,” Farr said. “Because we’ve done a reconciliation with the death certificates.”

The 65 deaths reported Tuesday involved men and women ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s and older, and were residents from communities across the state including Kotzebue, Fairbanks, North Pole, the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, the Kusilvak Census Area, Hooper Bay, the Bethel Census Area, Palmer, Wasilla, Big Lake, Anchorage, Cordova, the Kenai Peninsula Borough, Kenai, Seward, Homer, Juneau, the Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area and Ketchikan.

The greatest number of deaths were residents from Anchorage and Wasilla. The nonresident who died was a woman in her 70s who was diagnosed on Valdez.

Also on Tuesday, the state reported more than 2,800 additional COVID-19 infections and 213 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

