Advertisement

Anchorage restores COVID-19 testing hours with additional funding

The COVID-19 testing site outside of the Loussac Library in Anchorage, Alaska.
The COVID-19 testing site outside of the Loussac Library in Anchorage, Alaska.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The municipality of Anchorage is increasing the hours that people can go and get tested for COVID-19 at city-run sites after the Anchorage Assembly last week approved $2.65 million in funding to bring the testing back up to prior levels.

Hours at testing sites in Anchorage had been reduced in order to stretch funding for testing through the end of October. Now, with funding approved to continue testing at previous levels through the end of November, the municipality will increase availability from 120 hours per week to 192 hours per week.

Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace said the testing centers operated by the municipality have done more than 310,000 tests since the city has started a testing program. Starting Monday, the city is extending testing hours with options from as early as 6 a.m. to as late as 8 p.m.

“We realized from some feedback from the community that we didn’t have great morning and evening hours, so people that had kids that were sick didn’t really have a way to get a test until 8 a.m. at the earliest,” Gerace said. “So we realized having some early morning (hours), and then after if they pick a kid up from school or if they’re on their way home from work and they’re not feeling well, they can still get tested at the same time.”

The current testing sites include the Loussac Library parking lot, ChangePoint Church, the Muldoon Community Assembly and one in Eagle River.

The city is not looking at opening new testing locations, but Gerace says they are working with community partners to get privately-run testing sites that were operating in the past to reopen.

“Test volume’s held pretty steady,” Gerace said. “We’re doing upwards 1,500 tests a day.”

If people have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms, they can head to either the Tikahtnu Commons or the Golden Lion Hotel on 36th Avenue to get monoclonal antibody treatment, if appropriate in their case. Those locations can also test people on site if they are feeling ill but have not yet tested positive for COVID-19.

“So if you feel like you’re COVID-positive or you’ve had a COVID positive test, they will either test you or confirm that you’re positive and initiate treatment right there in partnership with a medical provider, so you don’t need a doctor referral,” Gerace said. “If you’re feeling sick, you should get yourself to one of our two treatment locations and get treated with the (monoclonal antibodies) if the medical provider on site feels that’s appropriate for your care.”

The municipality is not looking to change these hours anytime soon, so for more information on getting tested check the availability and locations on the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
One person dead after head-on collision
Anchorage firefighters have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Turnagain neighborhood.
Anchorage firefighters on scene of Turnagain neighborhood house fire
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Revised emergency mask ordinance in Anchorage includes more exemptions, scaled back enforcement
Anchorage Parks and Recreation gives away free firewood
Beetle-kill trees cut down, given away as free firewood
Colin Powell has died of COVID-19 complications, family says

Latest News

A view of University of Alaska campus.
Interim UA president denies request for vaccines for UAF staff, students
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered tips on how people can minimize the risk...
CDC recommends masks, COVID shot for holiday travel
COVID-19.
Alaska reports 3 deaths, close to 1,000 COVID-19 cases Friday
The 2015 Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage.
Alaska Federation of Natives convention goes virtual, again, due to COVID-19