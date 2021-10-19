Advertisement

Authorities arrest Alabama man in Alaska after Jan. 6 riot

(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Court documents filed in federal court say an Alabama man accused of using pepper spray and throwing a metal rod at law enforcement protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has been arrested in Alaska.

The FBI took Christian Manley into custody Friday in Anchorage. During an arraignment Tuesday, a judge set a detention hearing for him for Thursday afternoon.

Manley faces several charges, including assaulting or resisting officers using a dangerous weapon and civil disorder. Court documents did not list an attorney for Manley.

It was not immediately clear what ties, if any, Manley has to Alaska.

