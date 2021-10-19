Advertisement

Authorities rescue person from Lake Spenard over the weekend

Safety sign at Lake Hood in Anchorage, Alaska
Safety sign at Lake Hood in Anchorage, Alaska. Lake Hood is connected to Lake Spenard through a canal.(Alaska's News Source / Rachel McPherron)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - First responders rescued a person from under the water in Lake Spenard on Sunday evening, according to the Anchorage Fire Department.

The department was called to Aviation Avenue, which runs alongside of Lake Spenard, for a report of a possible drowning or water rescue just before 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Assistant Chief Alex Boyd. Lake Spenard is connected to Lake Hood by a canal.

The department’s water rescue team worked together with the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Police and Fire Department and the Anchorage Police Department. According to an email from Boyd, the water rescue team was able to use information from witnesses and police officers on the scene to find the person around 6:20 p.m.

The person was taken to a hospital in “critical condition,” Boyd wrote, but the fire department is not releasing any further information on their condition.

Authorities remained on the scene until about 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
One person dead after head-on collision
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Revised emergency mask ordinance in Anchorage includes more exemptions, scaled back enforcement
Anchorage Parks and Recreation gives away free firewood
Beetle-kill trees cut down, given away as free firewood
Colin Powell has died of COVID-19 complications, family says
A four-wheeler in Unalakeet on Oct. 24, 2019.
Dunleavy administration to allow ATVs on state roads, starting Jan. 1

Latest News

A view of University of Alaska campus.
Interim UA president denies request for vaccines for UAF staff, students
The Alaska state flag.
Alaska Day: Alaskans celebrate milestone in state history
U.S. Rep. Don Young.
Alaska Republican Young urges vaccination in new ads
Wood River near Aleknagik Lake, Alaska.
Aleknagik man found dead in Wood River, troopers say