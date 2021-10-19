Authorities rescue person from Lake Spenard over the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - First responders rescued a person from under the water in Lake Spenard on Sunday evening, according to the Anchorage Fire Department.

The department was called to Aviation Avenue, which runs alongside of Lake Spenard, for a report of a possible drowning or water rescue just before 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Assistant Chief Alex Boyd. Lake Spenard is connected to Lake Hood by a canal.

The department’s water rescue team worked together with the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Police and Fire Department and the Anchorage Police Department. According to an email from Boyd, the water rescue team was able to use information from witnesses and police officers on the scene to find the person around 6:20 p.m.

The person was taken to a hospital in “critical condition,” Boyd wrote, but the fire department is not releasing any further information on their condition.

Authorities remained on the scene until about 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

